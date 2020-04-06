Download (EP) Album:- Eye K – M.U.S.E

EYE K, from Don Rup music label, has released his first and much anticipated EP/Album, M.U.S.E = [My Ultimate Sound Ecstasy] on his birthday, April 6th 2020, which comprises four hot tracks, after his previous hit single, “Confirm” which was released on the 5th of February 2020.

DOWNLOAD – Track 1. No Run

DOWNLOAD – Track 2. Inside Out

DOWNLOAD – Track 3. Na You

DOWNLOAD – Track 4. Green Light



Follow on social:- IG: @donrup , YouTube: Don Rup , Facebook: Donrup Eyek

Twitter: @don_rup

