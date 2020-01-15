Download Album Mp3:- Funmi Success – Comfort

Funmi Success Olomo Esther Funmilayo nee Adigun Born 30th March, State of origin Ogun state, Home town Abeokuta Local government Abeokuta North.

Married with kid’s, Gospel Singer and Actress, Genre High life And inspirational song writer and song performer, Also an Event decorator and catering services Like making friends and socialize.

This year is going to be a busy year for her As she will be giving time for her acting career and also planning to produce a movie. She will be shooting some musical video also She has a lot of musical songs to her credit as all the songs in her album was written and arranged by Funmi Success.

Also planning to launch her clothing store this year Just expect lot and much more coming your way from this talented Artist. Thank you all.

DOWNLOAD “KOTOYIN O” HERE

DOWNLOAD “HALLELUYAH” HERE

DOWNLOAD “MA SHO MI” HERE

DOWNLOAD “OLUTUNU (COMFORTER)” HERE

DOWNLOAD “ERIN AYO” HERE



Follow on social:- @Funmisuccessofficial , FB Page: page Funmi success events

