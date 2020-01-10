Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy was captured serving another round of relationship goals with his girlfriend Stefflon Don.

A video making the rounds shows the couple all loved up, while the ‘Ye’ crooner sucked her nose adorably as they play and laugh in the company of a friend, who captured the moment.

Amazed by the affection being shown by the duo, the friend of the couple stated that she can’t wait to be the maid of honour at their wedding.

Watch the video below:-

What Do You Think About This?

The post DOPE OR DIRTY? Burna Boy Spotted Sucking His Girlfriend, Stefflon Don’s Nose (Watch Video) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...