Don’t politicise fire incident, Makinde warns politicians

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called on politicians in the state not to play politics or be sentimental about the recent fire incidents in the state.

Particularly, the governor said whatever gestures people have to support the victims of the fire incidents must be done in good faith.

Makinde spoke on the heels of the recent fire incident particular the one at Iyaganku furniture centre and ancient Ojo Oba, Akesan market, Oyo town.

The Governor made the calls at the palace of the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi while on a commiseration visit to the monarch.

Makinde who had earlier visited the razed Iyaganku furniture centre and the Akesan market before rounding it off at the monarch palace assured the victims that the government would support the victims and rebuild the market.

Although, the governor did not give specific time frame by which the market would be rebuilt, he assured them that the market would only be rebuilt into better structure and given to the victims after an audit of the real shop owners had been done.

He called for calm and assurance among the affected shop owners saying the government will work with relevant agencies to bring succour to the victim.

He stressed that he would not apportion blame or accuse past administration for the failures in procuring all needed fire equipment but would take responsibility, because he is the one on the saddle of the state affairs. He promised to make things right.

While commiserating with the people, the governor said the oath of office he swore to on May 29th, 2019 is to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

“I express deep sadness over the recent loss of lives and property because of various fire incidents in the state. One of the more recent, the Akesan market inferno, is deeply regretted.

“Things happen that signal failure in our system, but I promise to protect the life and property of everyone living within the borders of Oyo state. I take responsibility for this failure, I will make things right.”

“Of course, some people were in government for eight years but didn’t procure a single fire truck but I am not here to blame anyone or accuse anybody. I have sworn to protect lives and property in the state and that is what we will do.

“We have begun the process and we will build on it. We just need your support and understanding. I want to implore the traders that are victims of the incident to be patient and cooperate with the government.

“We will rebuild the market and make it better in the shortest possible time.”

He assured the monarch that he would soon commission the new Akesan market which will be built to standard, urging the monarch to set up a committee that would work with the government to rebuild the market.

He also noted that he was aware that many politicians had visited Alaafin with promises that they would assist tube victims, describing such move as good gestures that would complement the succour that’s his administration would complement the succour that his administration would provide for the victims of the inferno.

While stressing that the disaster should not be politicised, the governor disclosed details that the caretaker chairman of Oyo East Local Government has been directed to get statistics of all the traders that had allocations in market before the inferno. He promised that the market would be redesigned and his administration would ensure that all the traders that had allocation are accommodated in the new market.

Responding in company of the Oyomesi and some kings who were on a commiseration visit, Oba Adeyemi thanked Makinde for the visit, saying the palace was ready to cooperate with the government to rebuild and modernise the Akesan Market, which he said was founded by the founder of Oyo, Alaafin Atiba about 400 years ago.

The monarch who commended Makinde for “doing well” also confirmed that many politicians and traditional rulers had paid separate sympathy visits to his palace since the fire disaster occurred, with many promises, but he assured that the palace and Oyo people would not allow politicians to fool them.

