Sensational rapper, Blaqbonez has declared war on Kenyan rapper; Khaligraph Jones for dissing him with a track.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to announce that he would be dropping a response to the diss tomorrow, 15th of January, 2020. Blaqbonez also said that he used to battle rap for years before hitting the studio to kick start his career so responding to the Kenyan rapper is a piece of cake.

pardon me if it seems I like trouble but i used to battle rap everyday for years before I ever hit the studio, I’m passionate about it, it helped me become who i am today and I won’t just forget it because it doesn’t make as much money.I’d always be troubles. 12 noon. Tomorrow

12 noon. Tomorrow. Don’t fuck with a Nigerian boy. ??? — mr boombastic ? (@BlaqBonez) January 14, 2020

The post “Don’t Fuck With A Nigerian Boy” -Blaqbonez Says As He Is Set To Drop Khaligraph Jones Diss Tomorrow appeared first on tooXclusive.

