Don’t Engage In Online Lectures – ASUU Warns Members

National leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed lecturers nationwide not to engage in online teaching of students.

Following the lockdown due to the Coronavirus, several universities resorted to online teaching while the Minister of Education in April directed public tertiary institutions to commence online lecturing.

But in a a memo, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, asked lecturers not to be involved because without Senate’s approval, a vice chancellor has no power to change the mode of lecture delivery.

“Therefore, do not obey any vice chancellor’s call for online teaching under whatever guise. It is a blatant violation of the university laws. It is in the interest of our universities, our students and our nation to resist any attempt to undermine the ongoing struggle,’’ Ogunyemi explained.

The ASUU president warned chairpersons and other exco members not attend or respond to invitations to meetings on matters affecting the union without clearance with their zonal coordinators. He further added that no state university branch of the union should meet with its visitor without the permission of National Strike Coordinator Committee (NSCC) through ASUU president.

He revealed that against all odds, ASUU members and their families have remained resolute, stating “this is an expression of their commitment to the union’s patriotic struggle to rescue Nigeria’s education system. NSCC commends this act of patriotism.’’

