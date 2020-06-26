DONE DEAL: Chelsea Winger Agrees Roma Deal

Chelsea winger Pedro will be making a switch to the Serie A to join Roma when his contract expires at the end of the season latest reports have confirmed.

The former Barcelona man will stay at the Bridge to conclude the current campaign with the Blues, before he starts a new chapter in the Italian capital.

Sky Sport Italia reveals the winger has agreed to a move to Roma after having struggled to convince coach Frank Lampard at Chelsea this term.

So far Pedro has made 18 appearances this season – 13 of them starts – and scored twice, including in our last fixture before the lockdown break, against Everton. His other goal, a penalty against Grimsby, came on the evening he captained Chelsea for the first time.

The 32-year-old featured in every minute of our opening three matches, before a hamstring problem sustained in the warm-up at Carrow Road proved the start of a problematic few months with injuries.

source:- fcnaija

