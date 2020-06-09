Don Jazzy Joins D’Banj As He Celebrates His 40th Birthday Live On Instagram

Nigerian singer, D’Banj turned 40 years today and his trusted colleague and very good friend, Don Jazzy was present to celebrate him.

Despite their split in 2012, Don Jazzy and Dbanj’s relationship is still as awesome as it was. a Few weeks ago, Don Jazzy even cleared the air that he and Dbanj had a great relationship under Mo’hits record label, and not even money issues caused conflict. Shortly after taking to his social media account to wish the Koko master a happy birthday calling him one of the greatest rappers to ever live, Don Jazzy stormed the singer’s party which was conducted online. During an Instagram live session with his fans and followers, D’Banj and Don Jazzy entertained fans with their hit songs from the Mohits days.

