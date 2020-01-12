Don, Cleric in court for alleged fake news, others

By Damisi Ojo,Akure

A senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Dr. Lanre Olu-Adeyemi and one Pastor John Abiodun have been dragged to the High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The duo was docked on seven- count charges ranging from conspiracy, publication of false news, perjury, impersonation, threatening violence amongst other.

While the case was mentioned for hearing at the Akure High Court five, the state prosecutor, Bar. Bose Tunde-Alarape, informed it has become too difficult to serve one of the defendants, Lanre Olu-Adeyemi, the notice of motion on the matter.

The presiding Judge, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe however implored the counsel to engage all legal means at serving motions on the clients before the next date of adjournment.

He charged all counsels and parties involved in the matter to make the process of serving and appearance in the court more prompt and of importance, noting that there are constitutional backing and penalties in such respect.

Counsel to other defendants, Pastor John Abiodun, Barrister Adelanke Akinrata standing-in for Barrister Emmanuel Emodamori, informed they were not aware of any difficulty in serving one of the defendants by the State.

Counsels to the Promiseland Prophetic ministries led by Barrister Tunji Osho and Collins Awoseye were at the court for the matter.

The Judge sought consent of the counsels on date to be fixed for fresh hearing on the matter for 30th January, 3rd , 18th, 24th and 26th February 2020 and all parties agreed on the date.

It would be recalled that police men from the Ondo state Command invaded the Promised Land Prophetic Ministry,Shasha area,Akure last September in connection with a petition written by the defendants that some fetish objects were buried at the church altar.

However, after the exercise was carried out,there was no fetish objects found in the altar, which prompted the suit by the State (Complainant).

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...