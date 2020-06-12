Doctors Battle To Save Governor Ikpeazu From Coronavirus As He Is Diagnosed With Diabetes

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been confirmed to have diabetes as medical personnel do all they can to save his life from Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that kidney failure had further complicated the treatment of the Abia governor, who was moved to Abuja for better care.

A source close to the governor on Wednesday however, told SaharaReporters that, “Abia State governor has diabetes but is in a stable condition”When he arrived from Abia, he was not allowed into the premises of the private hospital he was taken to, the hospital sent a full team to go to his house with a dialysis machine to treat his kidney disease. The doctors are now also treating him for diabetes.” It was gathered that medical personnel including close and trusted aides are all keeping a close watch on the Abia governor as concerns around his health mount.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

But before his situation got worse, Ikpeazu made attempts to be flown abroad but the restriction on international flights ban in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus put paid to that move. Though he is believed to be in a stable condition at the moment, he is said to still be a long way from full recovery.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

