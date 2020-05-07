Doctor urges men to change boxers daily to prevent groin infection

A medical expert, Dr Chinonso Egemba, says wearing a boxer for more than one or two days can encourage breeding of harmful fungi, which may lead to jock itch and groin infection.

Egemba, who is popularly known as ‘Aproko Doctor’, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka, that unwashed or repeating use of same boxers for days could irritate the skin.

An Online clinic,www.mayoclinic.org,

says: “Jock itch (tinea cruris) is a fungal infection that causes a red and itchy rash in warm and moist areas of the body.

“The rash often affects the groin and inner thighs and may be shaped like a ring.

“Jock itch gets its name because it’s common in athletes. It’s also common in people who sweat a lot or who are overweight.”

Egemba said that putting on a dirty boxer for prolonged period of time was detrimental to the pubic region, especially the scrotum, as fungi love to breed in damp dark places.

“The pubic region is an area in the human body that is always dark, warm and moist due to sweating, when you repeat same boxer for days, you are making fungi to grow and multiply in the pubic area.

“This could lead to Jock itch and Groin infection caused by a fungus known as ‘Tinea Cruris’ and usually develops in the skin around the groin, inner thighs and buttocks.

“This is most common in men and adolescent boys.

“The common symptoms include: itching and burning, red, scaly, circular rashes and peeling of the skin. When this happens, see a doctor for proper treatment,” he said.

Egemba said that boxers should be changed everyday and the groin area should be well taken care of, to prevent harmful bacteria which might find their ways into the body unnoticed.

He also urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the standard health guidelines to prevent COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.

“Do not allow anyone who is not putting on a face mask to get close to you, and ensure you wash your hands always and stay safe,” he said.

(NAN)

