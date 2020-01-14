Do You Agree? Nigerian Youths Calling Themselves “Marlians” Are Senseless (Read This)

A Twitter user has blasted the Nigerian youths that call themselves ‘Marlians”.

Who is a Marlian?

A Marlian is a common slang originated by Nigerian star singer, Naira Marley to identify his fans. A Marlian is automaticea fan of the singer who accepts and adoprs the ways ofthe singer.

In a tweet posted by @Akhampapa, he exressed his concermed about how people tag any social offender a Marlian.

He continued by explaining that if all wrong actions by anyone could be automatically linked to the ‘Marlian’ mantra, how could a sensible youth adopt the slang?

Do You Agree That The Youths Calling Themselves ‘Marlians’ Are Senseless?

Like Loading...