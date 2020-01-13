The popular dancer pointed out on her Instagram page that being married is not an achievement for a lady.

The mother of one who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary made this statement while reacting to a statement by a follower that a lot of bad girls she knows while growing up are married.

The fan made the statement in reaction’s to the dancer’s stance that bad girls make history, while good girls die off.

See The Conversation Below:

The post Do You Agree?? Marriage Is Not An Achievement And Doesn't Mean Success – Dancer, Korra Obidi appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria's Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

