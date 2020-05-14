“OWONIKOKO” OUT BY DJ VAL EXCLUSIVE FT WANDE COAL X DMAIN

Fast-rising Nigerian Deejay, Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Kingsley Dumnoi who is professionally known as Dj Val Exclusive has dropped his first official single “Owonikoko” Featuring Wande Coal and Dmain.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This song was produced by Dmain, mixed and mastered by Maxxie Beats. With the beautiful sound of acoustic guitars, Dmain has added an amazing feel to this song.

Dj Val Exclusive has recently shared with Vanguard News Nigeria that his mask is not about hiding his Identity but it’s his Altar Ego and he has proven that Altar Ego to be an overwhelming personality by dropping this song.

The sounds of the Saxophone in this song will remind the world of the true African Vibe and no doubt Dj Val Exclusive, Wande Coal, and Dmain has done a great job bringing back what has been lost.

Kingsley Dumnoi is also the CEO of Golden Crown Entertainment which is a Recording company based in Cape Town and he is currently working on moving the Record Label to Lagos Nigeria.

Listen, Enjoy and share ‘Owonikoko‘



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/DJ-Val-Exclusive-Owo-Ni-Koko-ft.-Wande-Coal-x-DMain.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post DJ Val Exclusive – “Owo Ni Koko” ft. Wande Coal x Dmain appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

