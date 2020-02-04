DJ Sizznation - "As Money Come" ft. Nastee, Fantastic Frank, Dexter & Za Marley

DJ SIZZNATION is here to start off 2020 with this brand new street banger titled “AS MONEY COME” featuring NAS TEE, ZA MARLEY, DEXTER & FANTASTIC FRANK.

The ‘OYUNUAN’ crooner.. A Multi-talented disc jockey, a hairstylist… DJ Sizz Nation teams up with South South favourite arts Nas Tee, Fantastic Frank, Dexter, Za Marley serves us with “As Money Come“. It is a new year and in that spirit it is very important to make money but how you spend it matters alot.

So we all can start off our 2020 with a positive energy… ‘As Money Come‘ is a vibes you going to put on REPLAY

