Enugu finest disc jockey, DJ Rain releases ‘Ice Hit List’ The Mixtape based on popular demand after his Live Session. This mix is all about Nigeria’s dope rapper, Ice Prince Zamani.
DJ Rain serves us with mixtape that contains all Ice Prince Zamani’s Hits. He touches every song dished out by the Super Cool Cat boss… ICE!!!
Listen and Cop below
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The post DJ Rain – “Ice Hit List” (Best Of Ice Prince) Mixtape appeared first on tooXclusive.