DJ Neptune Shares How Got Arrested By The Police For No Reason 16 Years Ago

Nigerian ace disc jockey, DJ Neptune shared his terrible experience with the police and how he got arrested for no reason.

He made this known during a recent Instagram live session with Hotfm. According to him, he and his family friend were on their way to somewhere in Victoria Island and they passed a police building and someone told him that he should pray never to be caught by the policemen working there.

Unfortunately for them they ran into the same dreaded policemen who asked about their identities and Neptune answered on their behalf but they were arrested for the reason of not having identity cards on them DJ Neptune. He added that the incident took place in 2004 and since then he has not had any issue with the Police.

DJ Neptune narrating his first and only police arrest incident on our #LockdownLive today pic.twitter.com/Hkn4OiZzSc — Hot 93.3 FM (@hotfm_lagos) April 12, 2020

