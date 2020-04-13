DJ Neptune Shares How Got Arrested By The Police For No Reason 16 Years Ago

‘
Nigerian ace disc jockey, DJ Neptune shared his terrible experience with the police and how he got arrested for no reason.
He made this known during a recent Instagram live session with Hotfm. According to him, he and his family friend were on their way to somewhere in Victoria Island and they passed a police building and someone told him that he should pray never to be caught by the policemen working there.
