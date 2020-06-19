DJ Neptune Shares Beautiful Photos As He Celebrates His Daughter On Her 5th Birthday

DJ Neptune is celebrating the birthday of his beautiful daughter, Janelle, who is 5-year-old today, June 19, 2020.

The proud father took to Instagram to share adorable photos of his daughter and wrote: ‘Today I’ll be taking over my Daddy’s Instagram cos it’s day. 5 years ago on a Friday like this @ 11:05 am, you came into this world and sparked up our lives with blessings upon blessings. Happy 5th Birthday JANELLE, I Love YOU.’

See full photos below.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

