Categories
News

DJ Neptune Shares Beautiful Photos As He Celebrates His Daughter On Her 5th Birthday

DJ Neptune Shares Beautiful Photos As He Celebrates His Daughter On Her 5th Birthday

DJ Neptune is celebrating the birthday of his beautiful daughter, Janelle, who is 5-year-old today, June 19, 2020. 

The proud father took to Instagram to share adorable photos of his daughter and wrote: ‘Today I’ll be taking over my Daddy’s Instagram cos it’s day. 5 years ago on a Friday like this @ 11:05 am, you came into this world and sparked up our lives with blessings upon blessings. Happy 5th Birthday JANELLE, I Love  YOU.’

See full photos below. 

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Trending Now!  Chelsea Set To Sell Up To 12 Players Including Kante To Fund A Move For Real Madrid Target

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!