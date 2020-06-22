Categories
DJ Latitude – “The Difference Mixtape”

DJ Latitude - The Difference Mixtape

DJ Latitude Being The Dynamic Music Hub Of Africa, whilst Creating Turnt Moments has a new mixtape out. Turn-up Initiator is out with a brand new and spankingly mixtape “The Difference Mixtape“, straight bangers packed up in a roll of well enjoyable time of groove with the Midas touch of DJ Latitude ranging from the Altè Genre to Trap/Hip-Hop down to Afro Beat mixed with AMAPIANO & Dancehall to Street Level.

  • TRACKLIST
    Tems – These Days
    Drake – Toosie Slide
    Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage Remix
    6ix9ine Ft. Nicki Minaj – Trollz
    DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
    L.A.X Ft. 2Baba – Gobe
    Blaqbonez – Haba
    Ya Levis – Aicha
    Ckay Ft. Joeboy, Kuami Eugene – Love Nwatiti (Remix)
    Wande Coal – Again
    Yusufkanbai – Do and Undo
    Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
    Davido Ft. Summer Walker – D&G
    Yung L Ft. Wizkid – Eve Bounce (Remix)
    Simi – Duduke
    Fave – N.B.U
    Ladipoe Ft. Simi – Know You
    Omah Lay – You
    Terri – Doo
    Adekunle Gold – Something Different
    2Baba Ft. Wizkid – Opo
    Dapo Tuburna Ft. Mayorkun – See Finish
    Akon Ft. Wizkid – Escape
    Joeboy – Call
    Khalid Ft. Davido & Tems – Know Your Worth Remix
    Darkoo Ft. Hardy Caprio – Juicy
    Falz & Ms Banks – Bop Daddy
    T-Classic – Hold On
    Oxlade – Away
    Whalez – Good Time
    T-Classic Ft. Peruzzi & Mayorkun – Where You Dey
    Soundz – Darasimi
    DJ Neptune Ft. MR Eazi & Joeboy – Nobody
    Terri – Ojoro
    KayGee Daking & Bizizi Ft. Killer Kau – Kokota
    Buju Ft. Burna Boy – Lenu Remix
    Ubuntu Brothers – Metal Work
    Mayorkun – Of Lagos
    DBN Gogo Ft. Jobe London, Makhanj & The LowKeys – Mayornice
    BadBoy Timz Ft. Mayorkun – MJ Remix
    DJ Zinhle & Dr Duda Ft. Lucille Slade – Go!
    Adekunle Gold Ft. Kizz Daniel – Jore
    Mariechan Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Everything I Wanted Remix
    Dremo Ft. Naira Marley – Konjinaba
    Wurld – Love Nobody
    BRAINEE – Girls
    DJ Yk Ft. Poco Lee – Mad O
    Vicetone & Tony Igy – Astronomia
    DJ 4kerty Ft. Omo Ebira & Jaypizzle – Who Dey?
    Master KG Ft. Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema Remix
    Rexxie – Marlian Riddim
    Crowd Kontroller Ft. DJ YK – African Groove Master
    Wena Refix
You need this melodious experience on your playlist, Get with “The Difference Mixtape By DJ Latitude” Now!… Listen and Enjoy!!!

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

