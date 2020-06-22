DJ Latitude – “The Difference Mixtape”

DJ Latitude Being The Dynamic Music Hub Of Africa, whilst Creating Turnt Moments has a new mixtape out. Turn-up Initiator is out with a brand new and spankingly mixtape “The Difference Mixtape“, straight bangers packed up in a roll of well enjoyable time of groove with the Midas touch of DJ Latitude ranging from the Altè Genre to Trap/Hip-Hop down to Afro Beat mixed with AMAPIANO & Dancehall to Street Level.

TRACKLIST

Tems – These Days

Drake – Toosie Slide

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage Remix

6ix9ine Ft. Nicki Minaj – Trollz

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

L.A.X Ft. 2Baba – Gobe

Blaqbonez – Haba

Ya Levis – Aicha

Ckay Ft. Joeboy, Kuami Eugene – Love Nwatiti (Remix)

Wande Coal – Again

Yusufkanbai – Do and Undo

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Davido Ft. Summer Walker – D&G

Yung L Ft. Wizkid – Eve Bounce (Remix)

Simi – Duduke

Fave – N.B.U

Ladipoe Ft. Simi – Know You

Omah Lay – You

Terri – Doo

Adekunle Gold – Something Different

2Baba Ft. Wizkid – Opo

Dapo Tuburna Ft. Mayorkun – See Finish

Akon Ft. Wizkid – Escape

Joeboy – Call

Khalid Ft. Davido & Tems – Know Your Worth Remix

Darkoo Ft. Hardy Caprio – Juicy

Falz & Ms Banks – Bop Daddy

T-Classic – Hold On

Oxlade – Away

Whalez – Good Time

T-Classic Ft. Peruzzi & Mayorkun – Where You Dey

Soundz – Darasimi

DJ Neptune Ft. MR Eazi & Joeboy – Nobody

Terri – Ojoro

KayGee Daking & Bizizi Ft. Killer Kau – Kokota

Buju Ft. Burna Boy – Lenu Remix

Ubuntu Brothers – Metal Work

Mayorkun – Of Lagos

DBN Gogo Ft. Jobe London, Makhanj & The LowKeys – Mayornice

BadBoy Timz Ft. Mayorkun – MJ Remix

DJ Zinhle & Dr Duda Ft. Lucille Slade – Go!

Adekunle Gold Ft. Kizz Daniel – Jore

Mariechan Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Everything I Wanted Remix

Dremo Ft. Naira Marley – Konjinaba

Wurld – Love Nobody

BRAINEE – Girls

DJ Yk Ft. Poco Lee – Mad O

Vicetone & Tony Igy – Astronomia

DJ 4kerty Ft. Omo Ebira & Jaypizzle – Who Dey?

Master KG Ft. Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema Remix

Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

Crowd Kontroller Ft. DJ YK – African Groove Master

Wena Refix

You need this melodious experience on your playlist, Get with “The Difference Mixtape By DJ Latitude” Now!… Listen and Enjoy!!!

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

