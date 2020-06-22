DJ Latitude – “The Difference Mixtape”

DJ Latitude Being The Dynamic Music Hub Of Africa, whilst Creating Turnt Moments has a new mixtape out. Turn-up Initiator is out with a brand new and spankingly mixtape “The Difference Mixtape“, straight bangers packed up in a roll of well enjoyable time of groove with the Midas touch of DJ Latitude ranging from the Altè Genre to Trap/Hip-Hop down to Afro Beat mixed with AMAPIANO & Dancehall to Street Level.
- TRACKLIST
Tems – These Days
Drake – Toosie Slide
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage Remix
6ix9ine Ft. Nicki Minaj – Trollz
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
L.A.X Ft. 2Baba – Gobe
Blaqbonez – Haba
Ya Levis – Aicha
Ckay Ft. Joeboy, Kuami Eugene – Love Nwatiti (Remix)
Wande Coal – Again
Yusufkanbai – Do and Undo
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Davido Ft. Summer Walker – D&G
Yung L Ft. Wizkid – Eve Bounce (Remix)
Simi – Duduke
Fave – N.B.U
Ladipoe Ft. Simi – Know You
Omah Lay – You
Terri – Doo
Adekunle Gold – Something Different
2Baba Ft. Wizkid – Opo
Dapo Tuburna Ft. Mayorkun – See Finish
Akon Ft. Wizkid – Escape
Joeboy – Call
Khalid Ft. Davido & Tems – Know Your Worth Remix
Darkoo Ft. Hardy Caprio – Juicy
Falz & Ms Banks – Bop Daddy
T-Classic – Hold On
Oxlade – Away
Whalez – Good Time
T-Classic Ft. Peruzzi & Mayorkun – Where You Dey
Soundz – Darasimi
DJ Neptune Ft. MR Eazi & Joeboy – Nobody
Terri – Ojoro
KayGee Daking & Bizizi Ft. Killer Kau – Kokota
Buju Ft. Burna Boy – Lenu Remix
Ubuntu Brothers – Metal Work
Mayorkun – Of Lagos
DBN Gogo Ft. Jobe London, Makhanj & The LowKeys – Mayornice
BadBoy Timz Ft. Mayorkun – MJ Remix
DJ Zinhle & Dr Duda Ft. Lucille Slade – Go!
Adekunle Gold Ft. Kizz Daniel – Jore
Mariechan Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Everything I Wanted Remix
Dremo Ft. Naira Marley – Konjinaba
Wurld – Love Nobody
BRAINEE – Girls
DJ Yk Ft. Poco Lee – Mad O
Vicetone & Tony Igy – Astronomia
DJ 4kerty Ft. Omo Ebira & Jaypizzle – Who Dey?
Master KG Ft. Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema Remix
Rexxie – Marlian Riddim
Crowd Kontroller Ft. DJ YK – African Groove Master
Wena Refix
You need this melodious experience on your playlist, Get with “The Difference Mixtape By DJ Latitude” Now!… Listen and Enjoy!!!
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
The post DJ Latitude – “The Difference Mixtape” appeared first on tooXclusive.