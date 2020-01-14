Nigeria ace disc jockey, Dj Kaywise has shared a bit of his grace to grace story, with an old picture of himself selling on streets of Lagos.

The popular disc jockey took to his Instagram page to share a throwback picture of himself selling mixtapes on the streets of Surulere. He urged other upcoming acts not to give up as hard work truly pays.

In his words, #Okiki Repost• @nigeriandj #MondayMotivation .This is #Okiki @djkaywise One of the Top 5 BEST #NigerianDJ at the Moment spotted selling His Mixtape CD along Surulere Road back in the Days. Now a Super Star D And owns One of the Best DJ ACADEMY IN AFRICA.

Dear Upcoming #NigerianDJ NEVER STOP neither NEVER GIVE UP WHEN ITS YOUR TURN YOU WILL SHINE MORE THAN THIS ONE DAY KEEP BELIEVING and never stop Praying. KEEP YOUR HEAD STRAIGHT and Keep WORKING. You will Get there #NigerianDJ. More Win champ @djkaywise #JoorConcert 25th Of January #NigerianDJTBT

See the post below:

The post DJ Kaywise Shares Old Picture Of Himself Selling Mixtapes On The Streets Of Lagos, Urges Upcoming Acts To Work Hard appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...