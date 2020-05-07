Categories
DJ Exclusive Says He’s Willing To Pay N500k To Whoever Finds His Missing Dog

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Exclusive seems to be in search of his pet dog and is willing to pay a fortune to whoever finds it. 

The award-winning disc jockey took to his Twitter page to reveal that his dog was missing. According to him, whoever finds his dog would be given a reward of N500k, and whoever stole it should report his/herself and receive half the reward money which is N250k. He wrote:  “Whoever Finds my dog the reward is 500k Naira! Or if you the one that took/stole it report yourself and receive 250k Naira today !!! Who took my dog???”

Whoever Finds my dog the reward is 500k Naira ! Or if you the one that took/stole it report yourself and receive 250k Naira today !!! Who took my dog??? ? ?

— John Wick Of DJ (@DJXCLUSIVE) May 6, 2020

