YBNL’s official disc jockey, DJ Enimoney serves us with a smashing “Valentine Playlist” to bless music fans ahead of 2020 forthcoming valentine.

It’s another season of love and DJ Enimoney feels everyone needs to have a perfect love playlist, a set of cool love jam to put music fans’ in the right mood. He complies a list of romantic hits, these are from YBNL’s artistes.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD “Valentine Playlist” Mix

The post DJ Enimoney – (YBNL) “Valentine’s Playlist” Mix appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

