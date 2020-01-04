DJ Cuppy Reveals The Difference Between Being Rich And Wealthy (SEE HERE)

The famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Twitter page to share the differentiating factor between being rich and wealthy.

The disc jockey cum singer has been in the news for the past few days over her revelation that she is still single despite being linked with a lot of hot bachelors.

In a new post, the disc jockey pointed out that a rich person has only money, whereas a wealthy person has time.

Read what she tweeted below:-

