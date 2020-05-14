DJ Cuppy Reacts As Social Media Outlet Calls Her A “Struggling Artitse”

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has reacted after she was called a struggling artiste by a popular social media platform.

Just yesterday, Cuppy took to her Twitter page to reveal that she would be using her platform to help upcoming artistes as a result of the several emails she gets from them daily. Cuppy added that she realized that she needed to do more with her platform and decided to help artistes struggling to make it big.

A certain social media platform reacted to Cuppy’s post describing her as a selfless artiste. The account further stated that DJ Cuppy has a heart of Gold as she promised to help upcoming artistes despite struggling with her own music career. “DJ Cuppy is selfless and has a heart of gold. With a struggling career she still extends a helping hand to upcoming artists.”

Reacting to the post on her Instagram story, Dj Cuppy who posted a screenshot of the tweet said the tweet got her laughing. She wrote:” Can’t even lie, this tweet had me laughing”

DJ Cuppy is selfless and has a heart of gold. With a struggling career she still extends a helping hand to upcoming artists. https://t.co/7vi7Evy4Vv — The Talk Parlour (@TalkParlour) May 13, 2020

