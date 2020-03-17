DJ Cuppy Promises To Send Cash To Fan Who Was Rejected By His Elder Brother

Nigerian multitalented female songstress and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has shown her magnanimous side to a fan who was in need of help.

The singer rarely does giveaways on social media amazed the netizen yesterday. The “Gelato” crooner was moved by a fan’s tweet known as @igweSwift who tweeted about his poor brother who got stranded and needed money. According to him, his brother asked for help but he turned him down and that promoted him to flood his Whatsapp stories with some sad and touching messages. DJ Cuppy upon seeing the tweet promised to send the amount that his brother needs once the account details have been received.

I’ll give your little bro the N12,000… DM me his account details! ? #CuppyCares https://t.co/88S92c3KEo — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) March 16, 2020

So I told my little brother no today and he flooded his status pic.twitter.com/P334JLbWyF — swift? (@igweSWIFT) March 16, 2020

