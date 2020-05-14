DJ Big N x Teni x Don Jazzy – “Ife” (Love)

Here is a new smashing love song “Ife” by Don Jazzy, Teni, and Mavins’ official disc jockey – DJ Big N.

DJ Big N x Don Jazzy x Teni – “Ife”… Mavin Record and Dr Dolor Entertainment joins forces to bless our playlist with this love song titled “Ife” performed by DJBigN, Don Jazzy and TeniMakanaki.

TeniTheEntertainer who hinted us some weeks back about having a crush on DonBabaJ finally got the chance to confesses her love to Jazzy. On this new song “Ife” (which means Love) Teni pours out her feelings and lovely emotion to Don Jazzy who also in return feels the same way.

This kind of love is called the ‘Billionaire Love’… Just Listen!!!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ife-ft.-Teni-x-Don-Jazzy.mp3

