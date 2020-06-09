Divisional Crimes Officer Found Dead After Sex Romp At Police Barrack

DIVISIONAL Crimes Officer (DCO) 1 attached to Akwanga Division of the Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State command, DSP Francis Onugha (aka Dangote), was found dead and naked in his bedroom, after sex romp, at the Police Barrack in Akwanga.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the late DCO’s doors were discovered to be opened and his lifeless body with fumes on his nose and mouth was found.

According to the source which alleged that “an unknown lady slept in the room with the late police officer, but sneaked out when she discovered that the man died.”

It was not, however, clear when filling this report as a different version of the story had it that the unknown lady threw the deceased’s two phones into the water, while another version had it that the unknown lady deleted her contact and communications with the late police officer.

“He used to wake up very early and go round duty posts to supervise police officers on duty, but that early Sunday, he couldn’t come out, we suspected something must be wrong, so when we rushed into the house, we found him dead,” a source said.

Those who knew him in and around Akwanga town described him as a disciplined police officer who knows his job, and a no-nonsense officer’ the source said.

When contacted, the Police spokesperson, Nasarawa Command, Nansel Ramhan who confirmed the death of DSP Onugha on phone, however, denied if the officer died after s3x romp.

According to the PPRO, the corpse had been deposited at Akwanaga General Hospital for an autopsy to be conducted to ascertain the reason for his sudden death.

He said an investigation had already commenced to unravel the cause of his sudden death.

