Digitisation: ‘Tool for attaining success in banking’

At 75, Wema Bank, like most Nigerian banks, initiated strong financial tools in achieving success. Since inception in 1945, the bank’s resilience and innovative digital solutions had been aimed at satisfying customers needs. COLLINS NWEZE writes that the bank raised the bar with the introduction of ALAT digital banking platform and others, to change the narrative in delivering excellent banking and financial services.

NOT every firm lives to mark 75 years, especially in our part of the world where organisations hardly survive their first decade of operation.

At 75, Wema Bank has just begun a long journey in service to customers and commitment to national development.

The bank’s 75th Anniversary on May 2 coincided with the three-year celebration of ALAT, its digital banking platform. ALAT is part of the bank’s contributions to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) financial inclusion project to increase access to financial services.

The bank rolled out a series of marketing tools as it looks to introduce fresh services and reward customers’ loyalty.

Established in 1945 by the Agbonmagbe Bank to serve the Western Region, Wema has grown to become one of Nigeria’s innovative banks, attaining national status with over 150 branches.

“Our mission has not changed from that of our founders in 1945,” the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ademola Adebise said in a statement.

“We are still passionate about supporting the personal and business needs of our customers both in rural communities and in the big cities. In some communities, we are proud to say we are the only bank in town.

“We have also been strategic in our drive to provide refreshing banking services by leveraging technology to meet the needs of tomorrow’s businesses today.

We have personalised banking with ALAT and today, we take pride in the fact that we are building a bank for the future.”

As part of the anniversary, Wema Bank has launched a website to support the financial needs of customers at a time the COVID-19 pandemic has led many into banking from home.

PBT rises by 40 per cent to N6.76b

Wema Bank Plc announced a 40.83 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N6.76 billion in its audited results for the year ending December 31, 2019.

The performance was higher than N4.80 billion reported in 2018. Profit after tax stood at N5.20 billion, which is higher than N3.33 billion achieved same period in 2018.

Wema increased its dividend payment for the year ending December 31, 2019, to four kobo per share, higher than the three kobo paid in 2018.

The results showed that total assets grew by 46 per cent to N715.87 billion, compared with N488.80 billion the previous year. Non-interest income grew by 74 per cent to N24.21 billion against N13.89 billion in 2018.

Wema’s deposit also grew by 56 per cent to N577 billion, higher than N369 billion same period in 2018.

On the results, Adebise said: “We are pleased to announce our 2019 financial year results. The results show that year-on-year, Wema Bank has continued its steady growth trajectory.

The bank recorded gross earnings of N94.89 billion, which was a 32.65 per cent increase over the 2018 performance of N71.53 billion.

Profit before tax was N6.76 billion, which represents a 40.83 per cent growth over the N4.80 billion reported in 2018… profit after tax was N5.20 billion as compared with N3.33 billion in 2018,” he said.

‘’The bank has continued to grow its deposit base, while reducing its cost of funds. Deposits were up by 56.35 per cent in 2019 to N577.28 billion, while N369.20 billion was achieved in 2018.

Loans and advances grew from N252.19 billion to N289.24 billion in 2019, representing a 14.69 per cent increase. The bank has also increased its dividend payment from three kobo per share to four kobo per share translating to dividend yield of eight per cent.”

But Adebise cautioned: “While the results for 2019 showed very strong growth, the economic headwinds of the last few weeks has moderated our growth expectations for the next few months.

It is expected that the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 virus will be far reaching. As a bank, we have also tried to play a role in supporting local and federal efforts in providing relief to those impacted directly and indirectly.

AGM by proxy

Wema Bank has also decided to remodel the process for the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) following the outbreak of COVID19, which necessitated controlled movement in various states.

Wema Bank said its today’s AGM would be by proxy at the Fifth floor of Wema Towers on the Marina in Lagos.

The bank considers the well-being of shareholders a key priority and given the potential risks of attendance, advises against physical presence.

The decision to hold the AGM followed regulatory directive and approval. This was made at the time restriction was placed on movement within and across state boundaries following the Federal Government’s directive on lockdown.

However despite the ease of lockdown, the bank decided it would still conduct its AGM by proxy to control spread of COVID-19.

Due to the serious issues on the agenda, the bank would not put off its AGM.

But given the circumstance, the meeting will be kept as short and concise as possible. Among matters to be discussed are audited financial statements, authorisation of dividend, election and re-election of directors, as well as election of members of audit committee. Shareholders can appoint a proxy to attend and vote.

This decision takes advantage of Section 230 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) on use of proxies with the understanding that the quorum for an AGM can be achieved either through physical attendance or by proxy.

Earn from Home gains momentum

Wema Bank has introduced Earn From Home Scheme as part of activities to celebrate its 75 years.

The bank launched the scheme to reward loyal customers with extra income. This is coming at a time the crippling effects of COVID-19 are felt by individuals and corporate organisations locally and globally.

This accentuates the bank’s history of socially responsible projects, both timely and sensitive, to create alternatives for customers at a time income channels are drying up.

Head of Retail Banking at Wema Bank Dotun Ifebogun said: “We believe this will empower our transacting customers to effectively leverage on the current lockdown situation and earn while at home by recommending the ALAT App to economically active family members and friends within their social network.”

In addition to the “Earn From Home” programme, the bank will also host hackaholics 2.0, a two-day hackathon and a tech fair event.

Set up to promote the development of technological solutions for financial and institutional needs and other social issues, hackaholics was postponed following COVID-19.

With its theme: ‘Connecting Worlds’, the hackathon will bring developers, designers and creative thinkers together to develop products and discover new technologies.

“At 75, Wema Bank sees no limit to the magic she can create, no walls to the relationships she can forge, no barriers to the excellence of service, and no impossibilities in building the bank of the future,” Ifebogun said.

