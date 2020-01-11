Categories
Deterrence, diplomacy and security

Dayo Sobowale

 

THERE is no  doubt  that global  diplomacy  and peace are under threat given the US –Iran assassination  and missile crisis and that world order is no longer a symphony in   terms  of peace. But  we must also admit that no matter how discordant the prospect and symphony of peace there  is for now a known conductor of the  escalation and de-escalation of the threat and danger to  peace  in our time. That  conductor  is the US President  Donald Trump and our aim today is to look at how he has handled the crisis arising from the assassination of Iran’s  military  top  shot   and how he was able to say that Iran is ‘standing down‘ with missile retaliation, after  dealing that Islamic nation a cruel, humiliating blow that left it in a type of  mass mourning rarely  seen in modern times.

Take  it or leave it,  Donald  Trump  is calling the shots on world  diplomacy  nowadays. You  may  want to  find out  why  and give reasons as we may  do later but  it is  better  to learn  and  accept that fact  in order  to be able to  live with it or be nauseated or squirm  seriously at   it.  The  spiral    effect  of the assassination of the Iranian  general  have been  world wide as security apparatuses all  over the world put on the red alert, more  so   in nations living with Islamic military insurgency.  Just  as  American  embassies in terror prone nations warned their citizens to flee nations like Iraq or watch  their movements especially  at night and avoid  crowded  places as the US embassy  warned  in   Nigeria.

It  is necessary to first  take a look  at  the significance of the  assassination   of   the  Iranian general  in terms of diplomacy and world  peace. Undoubtedly  it was a master stroke  by the US President  akin in importance to   Obama Administration  killing    of Bin Laden  and the killing of the leader of the Islamic Caliphate  and Islamic state Baghdadi.  Trump  called the killing a strike to stop a war and  not to start one and labeled  it a deterrent strike.  One   could recall  the Cold War  era  when  the US and the former  Soviet Union observed mutual  deterrence  by arming each other to the teeth  equally,   so  that they  never attacked each  other and the world was saved the prospect of nuclear  annihilation.  But  in this strike on the  Iranian general  there is no mutual deterrence in place because Iran and the US are not equal  partners in terms of military might. Trump  himself  boasted that the US has the best  military in the  world  but they  do not have to use it all the time.  Which  is sheer hypocrisy   by the American president.  It is also is a  poor apology for humiliating Iran, a boastful  nation like Saddam Hussein’s  Iraq  which boasted  to give the US and its allies the’ Mother of all Battles ‘only to succumb miserably in the battles of both the First  and Second Gulf Wars.  Even  the Ayatollah Khameini  wept at the burial of the general, a far  cry from the threats of annihilation with missiles against the US  after  the incidents of shooting tankers and seizing ships on  the Straits of Homuz  especially when the Iranians shot  down an American drone.  Now  a lone drone  has killed Iran’s  military  pride  and there is no doubt  on where the balance of military might  is,  no matter whatever international laws have been at play or have been violated.  In  many ways Trump  has served a great  shot in the fight  against  Islamic  insurgency  of the type promoted in East Africa and Boko  Haram  in Nigeria. But  in doing so the  US and its  allies have ‘ murdered  sleep  like Macbeth and would sleep  no  more  ‘in the fight  against  terrorism. Which  really  means that   nations   fighting Islamic  militancy    like   Nigeria should   never   rest on their   oars.  In  fact   they should    recall  the statement  that  ‘eternal  vigilance  is the price  of  liberty ‘   and adopt  that as their  motto  in stopping  or  muscling nations like Iran  that  promote terrorism  globally.

Some  have  said  that  the American president is trying to divert  attention away  from his domestic political  problems especially  his impeachment  but  no one can say  the assassinated Iranian general  was a saint. Indeed  Soulemani  was the face of Iranian opposition and antagonism  to American claim  of any military  or  cultural  superiority.  I admired him personally  for  standing up  to the US all the time and I did not expect the military apparatus he  headed  to  give way so  cheaply given   the way and   manner he was assassinated. That was a failure of  intelligence, a major  one too  in both Iran and Iraq that  both Suleimani  and his host  in  Iraq  were killed by a drone. I am sure that the leaders of both Hizbollah in  Lebanon and Hamas  in Palestine would  be wondering what happened that  the Americans  literally got away  with murder  in the easy way  they fatally ambushed  the Iranian   general who had  symbolized resistance against American hegemony  in the entire Middle  East. The  Iranians after the wailing and mourning  should  put their intelligence house in order because a failure of intelligence internally,  notably sabotage, connivance  or  even  collaboration,  must have facilitated the use of a drone so accurately  and so correctly in the killing of the two  top  military  shots of Iran and Iraq  on that  sad day in Baghdad.

Similarly  I  recommend  a similar in house  introspection   and     foresight  in the way Nigeria handles its fight against  Boko  Haram.  We  do not  need  to  wait  for an    institutional  beheading such as the Americans have done to the Iranian military  apparatus  even  though we know that beheading of captives have been a strategy   of  IS  and  Boko Haram. Since it is apparent that  Boko  Haram would be furious  over the  Iranian  general’s death the Nigerian  army  should be on full  and extra alert to preempt  any  attempt to strike at its  bases especially in the far flung North East  which has  always  been difficult to  monitor   and secure  because of its  vast  size and scattered, sparse population. In  this regard Boko Haram  is more  likely  to be more  Catholic than the Pope  in showing  that IS and Boko Haram  are  infuriated  even    more  than  the Iranians in avenging the death of the slain Iranian general. We  should be on our toes to  ensure  that they do  not catch our security apparatus pants  down in their  terrorist  pursuit of vengeance  especially on our soil. Once  again  long live the Federal  Republic of Nigeria.

