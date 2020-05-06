Despite Our Differences, Yar’Adua Was A Patriot – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.) , has praised the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua’ s patriotism.

Buhari , who admitted on Tuesday that he had political differences with the deceased , still acknowledged his patriotism, saying that Yar’ Adua had a passion for the masses.

Buhari also noted that his late Katsina political rival reversed policies he believed hurt the interest of Nigerians when he became the President in 2007 .

Buhari spoke his mind in a tribute in honour of Yar’Adua during the 10th anniversary of his death .

The President stated , “ Despite our political differences , President Yar’ Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

“ Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar’ Adua politically or not , I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

“ As we remember President Yar’ Adua today , let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don ’t introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“ Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family, and Katsina State Government on the 10th anniversary of his demise . May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul. ’’

Yar’ Adua was governor of Katsina state from 1999 to 2007.

He succeeded former President Olusegun Obasanjo as President in 2007.

Buhari had contested that year’ s presidential poll against Yar ’Adua and lost.

Yar’ Adua died in office in 2010, paving the way for his then second- in -command , Goodluck Jonathan, to assume the saddle.

Buhari later defeated Jonathan during the 2015 presidential poll to succeed the Otuoke Zoologist.

