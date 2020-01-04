DESOPADEC boss harps on peace in restive communities

Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has urged stakeholders in the various communities in the state’s oil producing areas to sustain the peace in their respective communities.

The Managing Director/CEO, Askia Ogieh, in a new year appeal said: “We can only thrive and fast-track development in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

Askia said the commission will priorities provision of healthcare facilities, educational and infrastructural development as well as socio-economic welfare of the people.

Askia pledged to run a transparent and people-oriented commission, accountable at all times to all stakeholders.

“Let us give glory and honour to God almighty for His faithfulness and mercy on all of us and for granting us the opportunity to cross over to the New Year and new decade, 2020.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of the DESOPADEC, I rejoice with you, the good people of our mandate areas and our well-wishers.

“The year 2020 is unique as it marks the first full year into the new DESOPADEC management as well as the second term of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and Governor of Delta State. As you are well aware, ours is a major plank of the Stronger Delta policy of the Government and we are therefore poised for greater accomplishments despite our peculiar challenges as oil producing communities.

“With God helping us, our focus in the year will be on the tangibles and intangibles, in providing for the needs of our people and meeting developmental aspirations of the various communities that form the oil producing areas of the State. We will be fully involved in the provision of healthcare facilities, educational and infrastructural development as well as socio-economic welfare of our people, throughout the year and in the coming years. We intend to ensure that every facet of the wellbeing of our mandate areas are captured and executed, in keeping with the overall developmental objectives of the Delta State Government.

“All these lofty projects earmarked for the year will be a mirage in the absence of peace and security. I am, therefore, pleading with all our traditional rulers, youth and community leaders to continue to maintain the peace in their various domains. We can only thrive and fast-track development in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

