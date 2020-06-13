Denrele Edun Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Stylish New Photos

Media personality, Denrele Edun is celebrating his 39th birthday today, June 13.

To mark the day, he shared these stylish new photos of himself on social media and wrote in his caption: ‘HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ME; YES, EMI! Don’t let the outlandish hair & flamboyant clothes fool you, Don’t Underestimate me and Overestimate yourself… WEREY NI MI O! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DENRELE: THE DEFINITION OF EXTRAORDINARY!’

See full photos below.

