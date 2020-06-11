Democracy Day: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday (tomorrow) address the nation in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

According to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President’s message will be broadcast by 7am.

The statement read, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

