DemiGod YSL – “Overdose”

DemiGod YSL -Overdose

Not Normal Entertainment would love to introduce you to our new artist. DemiGod Ysl is our new Vibes machine and this is his official first single under the label. It’s called “Overdose“, a beautiful afro dancehall song everybody needs on their playlist to cool off this period.

Listen and Enjoy!


Follow @Demigod_ysl and @notnormalentertainment on social media for more info.

 

