Delta Muslims sue President over NAHCOM appointment

MUSLIMS in Delta State have filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of an Edo indigene, Sadiq Musa, as the commissioner representing Delta State on the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCOM).

In a statement by an executive member of the Delta State Muslim Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Miphoro, the religious group urged the court to nullify the appointment of Sadiq and confirm the state’s nominee.

The Muslims, in a writ of summons filed at the Federal High Court, Warri, and supported by a 32-paragraph affidavit, are challenging the appointment.

They argued that Musa is not from Delta and cannot represent the state.

According to the statement, the affidavit, which was deposed to by Alhaji Miphoro, states that the nomination and subsequent appointment was a violation of their religious fundamental right, as someone unknown to them was appointed to represent them.

Noting that Musa’s representation came out of the blues, the statement said it is against the overall interest of Delta State Muslims.

They posited that there are qualified Muslims in Delta State, adding that of the 36 states of the federation, it is only in Delta some non-indigenes were appointed to represent them.

Explaining that since the state’s creation in 1991, its Muslims had not known peace “as some non-indigene Muslims in the state have continually engaged us in power and leadership tussle”.

The state council averred that opportunities meant for the state’s Muslims were being hijacked, thereby causing undue tension.

The council stressed that allowing Musa to represent Delta on the NAHCOM board would amount to injustice as there are qualified Muslims of the state origin capable of handling such a position.

