Delta LG boss names pitch after ex-Super Eagles player, Cassidy

By Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli

The Chairman of Ughelli North local government council, Delta State, Olorogun Godwin Adode, has named Ughelli Public Field after late ex-Super Eagles player, Clifford Cassidy, during Chairman’s Football Competition organized by the council chairman.

The Chairman’s Football Competition which features seven teams from the various kingdoms of Ughelli North local government area has, Agbarho, Agbarha-Otor, Ewreni, Ogor, Orogun and Ughelli kingdoms that battled for the winner of the first maiden competion.

The competition was won by Ogor kingdom, which went home with a cash reward of N300,000 and a trophy, while Agbarha-Otor kingdom, came second with a cash reward of N200,000 and a trophy and Ughelli kingdom, that took the third position with a cash reward of N100,00 and trophy, followed by Agbarho kingdom which took fourth position with a cash reward and trophy.

While addressing the teams and other invitees at the football pitch the Ughelli North Council Chairman, Olorogun Godwin Adode said he was using this medium to name the Ughelli Public Field after the late ex-Super Eagles player, Clifford Omavuaye Cassidy playground.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...