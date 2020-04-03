Delta Killing: Govt Orders Investigation, Calls For Calm

A file photo of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: Twitter-@IAOkowa

Following the alleged killing of a 28-year-old man in Warri, the Delta State Government has called for an investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the government was worried about the reported incident.

While asking residents of the state to be calm, he decried the said killing of the victim by security agencies on regular patrol duty.

According to the Commissioner, state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He also stated that the military authorities have been contracted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing of the deceased.

The incident occurred at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on the second day of the lockdown directive issued by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the killing to Channels Television, saying they have commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, however, noted that the details of the incident were unclear.

She said, “Yes, it is true. It just happened today, as I was told, and there is not much information yet.”