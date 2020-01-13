Categories
Deji Adeyanju All Smiles As He Meets With Falana And Sowore After Treatment Abroad

Deji Adeyanju is back to Nigeria after he flew to Dubai for medical treatment. Recall the activist was attacked during a protest in Abuja and sustained various injuries.

Deji announced his return this afternoon on Twitter — a social media site he mostly uses to pass his messages across to Nigerians. He simply wrote; ”Good to be back. Aluta continua ✊

Then in another tweet, he shared photos of himself, with respected lawyer, Femi Falana and Sowore. He tagged the photos;  ”With Femi Falana SAN & Sowore strategizing.”

