Defections: Gov Abiodun to receive ADC, PDP bigwigs

By Robert Egbe

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun will on Tuesday receive leading politicians from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event slated for Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, would mark the formal defection to the ruling party of the politicians and thousands of their followers from the state’s 20 Local Government Councils.

The defectors include former PDP Deputy Governor under the Administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Alhaja Salamat Badru, gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress of Nigeria (ADC) in the last governorship election, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, two-term member of House of Reps, Apostle Dave Salako, former PDP Chairman and former Secretary of PDP in Ogun State, Chief Joju Fadairo and Chief Pegba Otemolu respectively.

Others are: Chief (Mrs) Iyabode Apampa, former Commissioner for Forestry, Alhaji Ali Ajibode, former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Olayiwola Waliu Taiwo, former Commissioner for Rural Development, Otunba Fatai Sowemimo, Olootu Dipo Sofowora, and many others leaders.

According to a statement by Publicity Secretary of the state’s APC Caretaker Committee Tunde Oladunjoye, Governor Abiodun has since his inauguration insisted on and continued to run an inclusive government involving politicians of various political parties and technocrats.

Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi described Abiodun’s decision to receive the defectors as a “welcome development and also a clear indication that Governor Dapo Abiodun is doing well in governance and politics of our dear State”.

According to Alhaja Badru “The future of the state is in capable hands under the leadership of Gov Abiodun and members of PDP are ready to work with him to actualise his lofty plans for the state”.

For Isiaka, his confidence in the Abiodun-led administration was high.

He said: “We are very confident because the morning shows the night from what we have seen in five months. If we had not seen positive signs, we probably would not have graduated our relationship. I have come with the leadership of my political structure all across the state. This is to signify the fact that we are very confident and happy with the way government is going about putting the state in a greater scale.”

