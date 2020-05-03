Death, where is thy sting? Myths and rites around the Grim Ripper in the age of Covid-19

Biodun Jeyifo

Dear reader, if unlike me in Boston, you are presently confronting the terror of the coronavirus pandemic in a city, town or village that is not in a hotspot of the rampage, then you can be forgiven if your mind has not dwelt much on death stalking, stalking your community. This is the bottom line, the unique angle of vision from which you receive and consume all the news coming from around the world about the catastrophic work of the pandemic: you see everything against the backdrop of the fear that has descended on everyone in your community.

In literal terms, the death count of those who have succumbed to the pandemic is not that great: slightly more than 3 million cases and two hundred thousand deaths in a global population of over 6 billion souls. But in a place like Boston, that offers little comfort to you because of the very fact that death through the pandemic is so close to you. And because the lockdown, stay-at-home social distancing order gives you unlimited time to spend with yourself, your mind wanders a lot. In this piece, through three vignettes, I am making bold to share some of my thoughts on death in the age of Covid-19 with readers.

I am calling the first vignette death and the sacrificial ritual. In this matrix, the ritual impulse can be either humane and self-directed or savage and cynically opportunistic. Here are some instances of the first kind: hundreds of thousands of nurses, doctors and other hospital staff, many of them retirees, rushing to areas of their countries where the virus is wreaking the worst havoc; and they work in shifts that are so long and repeated day after day, that they’re surpassing normal feats of human endurance. The self-sacrifice among such people is best seen in those among them who are long past retirement age, many of them in their sixties and seventies. On the other hand, there are young men and women too in this extraordinary formation of volunteers who rob death of its terror by placing themselves and their young lives in jeopardy. The impulse here is idealism; these are not the often unwilling or forcibly compelled scapegoats of the human ritual sacrifice of the past in traditional religions around the world.

Against this pattern of sacrificial response to death in the age of coronavirus, consider the case of thousands of working people who are being forced to work as first responders to the ravages of the pandemic without adequate protection from the virus. Like combatants going into battle without weapons, this group of first responders are being sacrificed and there is no other way to see this. This is more alarming, more cynical when politicians are motivated by personal and collective political ambition: the longer the lockdown and the social distancing order are prolonged, the more the national economy is imperiled, making grip on power and incumbency in office endangered. Trump and the Republicans in the USA are the best exemplars of this sociopathic practice. In their worst acts of this phenomenon, they are forcing workers at meatpacking factories to go back to work without making the work environment safe from the invasion of the Covid-19 virus.

In some social media spins on these acts of Trump and the Republicans, they have been compared to big men and politicians in the developing world who perform money rituals to gain wealth and stay in power. On the surface, this comparison seems bizarre. But if you look closely at the basis of the comparison, the analogy between them is not that far-fetched: slaughter of innocents, the taking of human life to gain an advantage whether by cultists and their clients or by politicians in the world’s richest and most powerful nation, is ritual murder. We can imagine some of Trump’s closest advisers secretly and not so secretly telling the president: if you want to remain in office, if you want to be reelected in November, you must face up to the fact that thousands will die if you force people back to work under present conditions – as you must. A ritual is a ritual, whether or not you call it by its name. More tellingly, in a ritual, you seek to obtain a result that demands acts that are so out of the normal scheme of things that you have to weigh the consequences carefully. If one of the consequences is the loss of human lives, especially under very violent or gruesome conditions, so be it. That is what obtains in both cultists’ money rituals and Trump’s power ritual.

We are not yet done with the theme of death and ritual in the age of coronavirus. This is because in one manifestation of the theme that I will call death as a collective rite of passage for both the dead and the living, we have the second of our three vignettes. Denmark is perhaps the best exemplar of this paradigm in the age of Covid-19, although in more nuanced and indirect forms, the paradigm is taking place in many other parts of the world. What do we find in this matrix? Basically the whole society, the whole nation comes to an agreement that they will confront Covid-19 on its own terms. They will try to mitigate the worst of its effects, but other than that, they will let it do as much havoc as it can in the absolute certainty that, in the end, there will be many, many more survivors than deceased victims. This seems clear cut, if even it also seems coldly heartless. But since every individual, every family will one way or another feel the pangs of the loss in human lives that this matrix entails, we may be able to see this as a collective rite of passage for the entirety of the Danish nation.

Thus, in Denmark we see astonishing images of people of all ages carrying on with life as if Cocid-19 is a distraction. The shops are open, public parks are open, schools are open, churches are open. Yes, people may wear protective masks, but there is no lockdown, no notable social distancing. I wish I could say that we see happy, smiling faces in Denmark, while the rest of the world is living in and with tragedy. But that is not the case. People are just carrying on as if the coronavirus pandemic is a bad cold that you have to live with. The basic rationale is that Denmark has historically struggled to achieve its standard of living – which is one of the highest in the world now and of all time. Rather than fatally damaging the national economy through a stay-at-home lockdown, the question the Danes are asking themselves is why not preserve their achieved way of life that is the envy of the whole world even if the price is the probable death of as much as a fifth of the population?

Those who are the most vulnerable to Covid-19, are they comfortable with this collective decision to “cooperate” with the pandemic? I do not know. Definitely, no referendum was conducted to place the choice before the electorate, though of course a wide-ranging national debate did take place in the country. This is what makes the whole thing seem like a rite of passage. In a passage rite, everyone is involved, there is no division between an observing group and a performing or acting group as everyone is a participant. Moreover, at the end of the rites, everyone is transformed so that it is not the same persons who emerge from the rite as those who went into it. And if you ask what of the dead, what of the fact that they will not be around to give their testimony when the rites come to an end. The answer is simple and unassailable: the dead were perfectly aware that they could die in the course of passage through the rite; they had therefore given their assent to the performance of the rite. Thus, one cannot really separate the dead from the living in this passage rite: both groups agree, implicitly, that finally, life and death are not opposed; one is inextricably mixed with the other.

At this point in the discussion, I need to ask for the reader’s indulgence for what may appear to some as the fancifulness of my musings in this piece. Although Covid-19 has only taken the lives of a small fraction of the population of the world, it is extremely savage in how it kills people. And its devasting impact on national and regional economies around the world has been colossal. As one commentator has put it, the pandemic has pitted life against livelihood as no other pandemic in the modern era has done. Given this backdrop, my musings in this piece might seem not only fanciful but self-indulgent. People are dying horrible deaths and the livelihoods of billions of people are at stake and I am talking of a metaphysics of the inextricable link between life and death, the living and the dead?

Yes, compatriots, I am! If not at this fateful moment in the collective experience of the entire global community, what other time seems perfect for us to be “metaphysical” in our struggle to come to terms with the emotional and psychic weight of the pandemic on all of us? And what else do you expect when there is all the time and space in the world for our imaginations to wonder, to look in on their own innermost thoughts? At any rate, permit me to use this “interlude” as a means of bringing this discussion to the final of our three vignettes that I am calling Eros and Thanatos: the Life Force and the Death Drive. Permit me to briefly explain what I have in mind here.

Eros, the god or goddess of love in ancient Greek mythology was also responsible for all that express the life force in human beings: sex, games, eating and drinking, feasting and carousing, especially when these activities are taken to their extremes, bringing them close to death itself, the ultimate negation of life. This is precisely the point of this matrix in which Thanatos, the god of death in classical Greek mythology, is always shown not too far from Eros. Among many other things, this means that life is never as valued as when it is close to death. It also means that death meets its greatest challenge when life achieves its most intense and overpowering expression of its force, its vitality.

Permit me to give a simple example of what I am talking about here by referring to a daredevil air show that the US Airforce performed over the skies of New York City two days ago (Wednesday, April 29, 2020). Here is what transpired in the show: going at speeds of over 400 miles per hour, two fleets of jet bombers etched out flawless, beautiful geometrical patterns for all to see in the skies, all the planes being extremely close to one another. As you watched, you simultaneous held your breath in fear of collisions of the planes with one another; but at same time, as you watched the breathtaking aerial panorama formed by the planes, you delighted in how beautiful life and its expressions could be. That is Eros and Thanatos coming together, precisely because the air show was meant to celebrate life in the face of the deaths and catastrophes of Covid-19.

Yes, huge spectator sports and games have vanished, at least for now and the foreseeable future. People die and it is impossible to have funerals for them. Indeed, in countless instances, the dead spend their last moments alone, deprived of the solace of the closeness of their loved ones in their last moments. And as if things could not be worse than this, many of the dead are buried in unmarked graves, their bodies having only been recovered from makeshift refrigerated trucks serving for mortuaries. Death triumphant? Yes, so it seems. But look at the extent to which, everywhere in the world, people are inventing new ways and recreations to affirm life. Thanatos, yes; but also Eros.

Biodun Jeyifo

bjeyifo@fas.harvard.edu

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

