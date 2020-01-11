‘Death to liars!’ Iranian protesters turn against own government

Our Reporter

Demand Ayatollah’s resignation

Shocked by army’s blunder in shooting down Ukrainian plane

Iranians massed on the streets of Tehran last night, demanding the resignation of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei following the admission by the military that it mistakenly shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 on Wednesday.

The protesters who chanted “death to liars” also asked the supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder.

One hundred and thirty of the 176 on board the ill-fated plane were Iranians.

Anti- riot police fired tear gas canisters in an attempt to break up the protests.

Teheran had initially claimed that a technical failure caused the crash, before admitting yesterday that its own surface-to-air missiles brought the plane down.

Iran was on high alert at the time, hours after launching ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in a strike that caused no casualties. That missile strike was in retaliation for a U.S. operation that killed powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Saturday afternoon, candlelight vigils at universities in Tehran for the victims of Flight 752 began to turn to protests against the regime.

Large protests were reported at the universities of Tehran, Sharif Industrial, Amir Kabir, and Allameh.

