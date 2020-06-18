DEAL DONE: Chelsea Complete The Signing Of RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner For £52m

Chelsea complete the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for £52m but subject to a medical.

Frank Lampard has been desperate to bolster his attacking options and has landed one of the finest strikers in Europe to becomes the Blues’ second signing of the summer after Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

The 25-year-old German international, who has two games left to play with RB Leipzig, has signed a five-year deal worth £175,000-a-week.

Speaking after the club announced a deal had been struck, Werner reflected on the pride of sealing a switch to the Premier League.

Werner told the club official website: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea.

“He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.’

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists, developing into one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

