Dbanj’s Rape Accuser Seyitan Shares Shocking Details How The Musician Used Police To Harass And Threaten Her Life

Seyitan Babatayo, the woman who accused singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, of rape has shared shocking details how the musician used police to harass and intimidate her for coming out with her story.

In the statement, Seyitan insisted that she was raped by D’banj. She also claimed that he arrested and intimidated her after she came out with her story then threatened that he can “buy off anyone within the justice system in Lagos.”

She further claimed that police men who pretended to be delivery guys stormed her house and arrested her without warrant.

In her statement, Seyitan insisted that she was “violated and raped” by D’banj after he allegedly gained access into her hotel room on December 30, 2018.

She said she was forced to come out with her story on June 3, 2020, to call D’banj out in his “hypocrisy” after he went online to make a post about “saying no to rape”.

She added that on June 6, 2020, she went to the Bar Beach police station in Victoria Island to make a formal report but she was not attended to. She said her attempt was “thwarted by an officer of the law at the said police barracks”.

On June 16, she said 4 armed police officers stormed her apartment and arrested her without a warrant. She said they gained entrance by pretending to be delivery guys.

She revealed that her mother was not arrested as claimed.

According to Seyitan, she was placed in a police cell with criminals and no one disclosed her offence. She claims the following day, June 17, she was made to sign a “gag order” by the police and D’banj’s team and she “could only post on social media what had been approved by D’banj’s team”.

She said she was then released and D’Banj’s team allegedly picked her up and took her to an undisclosed location where she was “isolated, coerced, pressured, and intimidated in person by D’banj and his team.”

She said they alleged took hold of her social media accounts and forced her to say that her statement was a publicity stunt.

She said her mother, her lawyer, and her friends couldn’t reach her until activists swung into action and tracked her using satellite mapping.

Seyitan added that “since June 18th, D’banj through his team has continued to harrass me.” She added that they also make threats.

Seyitan said she never came out for financial gain. She said at the time she came out, she only asked for an apology through her lawyers. She insists that the apology is all she’s still asking for.

She said she’s still dealing with the “effects of the rape, the trauma of recounting that multiple times this week and the indignity of being held against my will for two (2) days.”

“I’m still yet to come to terms with the fact that my fundamental human rights were stolen from me,” Seyitan said.

She added that no one should be subjected to what she has been through, from “the violent abuse which happened to me in a hotel room that the door was locked to being intimidated for speaking up.” she said

“Most importantly, nobody should have the right to use their name or status to intimidate survivors who speak out or to tamper with justice.”

She thanked those who stood by her and asked for time to heal.

