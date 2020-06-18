Seyitan Eunice Babatayo who accused sensational singer, D’Banj of raping her in 2018 is reportedly missing.

Seyitan had taken to Twitter yesterday to debunk rumors of her arrest and revealed that she would be moving on from the case. However, there are reports that she has gone missing. According to a Twitter user identified as Chioma Chuka, all efforts to reach Seyi who was supposed to meet with the PPRO this moring is nowhere to be found.

It was also stated that she did not get home yesterday and that she has not been in contact with her family or lawyer. So Miss Seyitan Eunice Babatayo who was supposed to meet with @PoliceNG PPRO this morning is nowhere to be found. She’s not answering calls or in contact with her lawyer or family. There is strong reason to believe she didn’t get home last night #StateOfEmergencyGBV

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

It is unconscionable that women in Nigeria cannot speak up about sexual violence done to them without fear of more violence.What is this pressure on Seyitan to recant if Dbanj is not guilty? Didn’t they already ask for 100m in damages? Why not allow the law take its course?

We have it on good authority that she is being pressured and induced to recant her testimony. Dear @PoliceNG, you’re already culpable for being a willing tool to harass and intimidate a citizen who accused Dbanj of rape. We will hold you accountable if anything happens to her.

So Miss Seyitan Eunice Babatayo who was supposed to meet with @PoliceNG PPRO this morning is nowhere to be found. She’s not answering calls or in contact with her lawyer or family. There is strong reason to believe she didn’t get home last night.#StateOfEmergencyGBV — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) June 18, 2020

The post D’Banj’s Rape Accuser, Seyitan Reportedly Goes Missing After Debunking Arrest Rumors appeared first on tooXclusive.