D’Banj’s Rape Accuser, Seyitan Narrates How She Was Arrested, Pressured & Intimidated By The Singer,

Seyitan Babatayo who accused the D’Banj of raping her in 2018 has finally opened up about her ordeal in the hands of the singer and the Nigerian police.

Seyitan had accused the singer a few weeks ago of raping her in a hotel room in 2018. D’banj had come out to deny the accusation and demanded an apology and also 100 million naira in damages. After announcing this via his social media pages, there were reports that he used the police to intimate and get her arrested.

Although she had come out to deny the accusation and being arrested, Babatayo in a new statement confirmed that she was indeed arrested on the 16th of June,2020 and was taken to the IGP IRT office in Harold Shodipo, Ikeja where she was detained, forced to remove her accusation and made to deny being arrested.

She revealed that she formally made a criminal complaint of rape against the singer at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos, In the statement, She revealed that she had tried to give a detailed account of her experience at Bar Beach Police Station in Victoria Island but she was stopped by an officer at the same barracks. She added that she arrested by four armed police officers who entered her home pretending to be delivery agents.

On getting to the station, Seyitan revealed that she requested to know the reason for the police detention but the police refused to answer and continued to treat her like a criminal. After spending a night in detention, she revealed that she was released the following day and was made to sign a gag order by the police and D’banj’s team. She also says she was made to only make social media posts that were approved by D’banj’s team.

Seyi further added that friends had to track her location with the use of satellite mapping and was immediately removed from the environment. She stated that she has been harassed since that day by D’banj through his team who continues to boast that he can buy off anyone within the justice system in Lagos.

