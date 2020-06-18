D’Banj’s Rape Accuser, Seyitan Debunks Arrest Rumors, Says She’s Moving On With Her Life

D’Banj’s rape accusers has debunked arrest rumors and also revealed that she is moving on from the drama.

Seyitan, the lady who accused Dbanj of rape has refuted the reports that she was arrested. The drama started when a model scout, Benjamin Ese, revealed that Dbanj raped his friend on the 31st of December, 2020 at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.The Koko master reacted to the accusations exactly a week after his 40th birthday describing the story as lies from the pit of hell.

There were also reports that she and her mother had been arrested by the Nigerian police force after D’Banj sued her for a 100 million naira. However, in a post shared via her Twitter page, the young lady said she was moving on with her life. She further revealed that she and her mother were not and have not been arrested.

I’m done with all these back and forth drama…Frank took me to the party and gave me the key to the room. I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless.I don’t know where all this rumors are coming from. Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested.”

I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 17, 2020

I don’t know where all this rumors are coming from . Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested . — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 17, 2020

