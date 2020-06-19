D’Banj’s Endorsement Deal With Heritage Bank Allegedly Suspended

Information reaching us suggests that Heritage Bank has suspended its endorsement with veteran artiste and entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj till further notice due to the recent rape allegations made against him.

Few weeks ago, a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, had alleged that Dbanj raped his friend, Seyitan Babatoye, on December 31, 2018, at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Seyitan Babatoye has accused DBanj of raping her

Although D’Banj has denied these allegations via his Instagram handle and even sued for a N100M compensation, the beginning of his deal with Heritage Bank which came to him as a birthday gift appears to have come to a halt.

The development also comes as a number of leading artistes spoke out against D’Banj for allegedly threatening his accuser.

