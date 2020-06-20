D’Banj’s Endorsement Deal With Heritage Bank Allegedly Suspended Amid Rape Accusations

D’Banj’s endorsement deal with Heritage Bank has been reportedly suspended till further notice.
According to Olisa Tv, the singer has been stripped of his ambassadorial title by the popular Bank. The bank had signed him as their brand ambassador to commemorate his 40th Birthday last week. However, with the recent rape allegations leveled against him, the deal has been said to be cut off.
Thousands had taken to social media to petition that the singer be stripped of his role as an ambassador after he was said to have arrested and intimidated his accuser.
Few weeks ago, a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, had alleged that Dbanj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Although D'Banj has denied these allegations via his Instagram handle and even sued for N100M compensation, the beginning of his deal with Heritage Bank which came to him as a birthday gift seems to be coming to a halt.
