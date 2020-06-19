D’banj – “Stress Free” ft. Seun Kuti, Egypt 80

Veteran Entertainer, D’banj teams up with the family of Afrobeat pioneer (Fela); Egypt 80 and Seun Kuti to deliver this rock Afrobeat tune dubbed “Stress Free”.

D’banj, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 – “Stress Free”… The Koko Master, Mr Endowed himself goes back to the grass-root of Afrobeat and joins forces with Fela’s Band – Egypt 80′ led by Seun Kuti for the release of a mind blowing Afrobeat record.

“Stress Free” is D’banj’s 2020 debut single, the song is just a pure Afro tune to entertain his fans. The Koko Master on this record advises everyone to live life without stress. He dwelled on the fact that life shouldn’t be that serious and all about hectic works.

Amid the recent Rape allegations levied against him, the updated kidnap of the Accuser (Seyitan) and outrage on social media about the whole issue, D’banj drops this banging song. ‘Everything Is Okay‘ his last output was in 2019, kick starting 2020 and celebrating his new age 40 he comes with “Stress Free” which will create more News.

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Stress-Free-ft.-Seun-Kuti-Egypt-80.mp3

