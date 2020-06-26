D’Banj Questioned By Nigerian Police Force Over Rape Allegations

Nigerian singer, Dbanj has been interrogated by the Nigerian Police Force over the rape allegation leveled against him.

According to PUNCH, the singer was grilled by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja. “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter,”

It was revealed by a top police source that D’banj stood by his claims in his statement that he never raped Seyitan in 2018. The report also added that Seyitan was also invited for questioning but pleaded that she couldn’t afford to travel to Abuja so she was allowed to give her statement at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi. “”Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of traveling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer added.

